Azerbaijan–Luxembourg ties enter new chapter, reflecting mutual interests - MP (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The opening of a new chapter in Azerbaijan–Luxembourg relations serves the interests of both sides, Azerbaijani MP Nigar Mammadova told Trend, following a recent visit to Luxembourg.

Speaking to our agency, Mammadova, who heads the Azerbaijani-Luxembourg Interparliamentary Working Group of the National Assembly, shared details of her delegation's meetings with officials in Luxembourg.

She was joined by Elchin Mirzabayli, a fellow member of the working group, these included talks with Gilles Baum, head of the Democratic Party in Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies; Gusty Graas, chair of the Committee on Foreign and European Affairs, Cooperation, Foreign Trade and the Greater Region; Véronique Dockendorf, director of the Political Department at Luxembourg’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs; Paul Galles, chair of the Committee on Environment, Climate and Biodiversity; and Alain de Muyser, Luxembourg’s ambassador to Azerbaijan.

“The discussions focused on the development of bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on expanding parliamentary diplomacy,” Mammadova said.

Reflecting on over three decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Mammadova highlighted the foundations for cooperation that have been laid since the formation of the parliamentary working group in 2005.

She noted that Azerbaijan’s parliament is built on principles of transparency and inclusiveness, with representation from various political and social groups, which she described as a driver of political dialogue and national cohesion.

"As head of the Azerbaijani-Luxembourg Interparliamentary Working Group, I underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary diplomacy between our two countries. I highlighted that the Azerbaijani parliament operates on the principles of openness and transparency and is grounded in a longstanding tradition of parliamentarism. I also noted that the legislature includes representatives from a broad spectrum of political parties and social groups, fostering political pluralism and constructive dialogue.

Particular attention was drawn to the active role of women in Azerbaijan’s political landscape, including in the National Assembly, emphasizing that their engagement in public and political life contributes meaningfully to peacebuilding, dialogue, and cooperative progress.

Our discussions also underscored the importance of initiating a new phase of cooperation at the parliamentary level between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg. The proposal to establish formal interparliamentary ties between the two countries received clear support," Mammadova said.

The MP also emphasized that, during the meetings, she drew attention to the new realities that have emerged in the South Caucasus following Azerbaijan’s restoration of its territorial integrity.

“I explained that after more than three decades, conditions for lasting peace and security have emerged. Azerbaijan, as the victorious party, was also the first to propose peace.

A new phase of development is now underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur, which have been freed from occupation. I invited my Luxembourg colleagues to visit Azerbaijan and witness these new realities firsthand. Luxembourg, too, has expressed interest in supporting peace efforts in the South Caucasus—an idea that was underscored throughout the meetings," she said.

Mammadova also noted that Azerbaijan-Luxembourg ties are increasingly viewed through the broader lens of Azerbaijan-EU relations.

“As one of the capitals of the European Union, alongside Strasbourg and Brussels, Luxembourg holds strategic importance at the heart of Europe. Strengthening relations between Luxembourg and Azerbaijan would, in turn, contribute meaningfully to Baku’s broader engagement with the EU.

Azerbaijan maintains high-level ties with the EU and is regarded as one of its most reliable partners, particularly in the field of energy. Azerbaijan is a key guarantor of the EU’s energy security. The recent visit of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President, Kaja Kallas, is a reflection of the growing momentum in bilateral relations," she added.

The MP noted that the Luxembourg delegation, in turn, emphasized the potential for future reciprocal visits. The meeting also underscored the role of COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan last year, in advancing global efforts to combat climate change. Members of the Luxembourg delegation who attended the high-level conference expressed strong interest in Azerbaijan’s environmental expertise and its approach to ecological challenges.

"Azerbaijan is also a leading transport and transit hub within the Euro-Atlantic region. In this regard, there are significant opportunities to broaden economic ties between Azerbaijan and Luxembourg. It is no coincidence that during the visit to our country earlier this year by the delegation led by Véronique Dockendorf, Head of Department at Luxembourg’s Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, the importance of strengthening relations with Azerbaijan was underlined. New avenues for cooperation and the potential to implement joint initiatives were actively explored.

In short, I believe that opening a new chapter in Azerbaijan-Luxembourg relations serves the interests of both parties. I am confident that mutual visits and sustained dialogue will lead to meaningful outcomes," Mammadova concluded.

