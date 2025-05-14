Kyrgyzstan enjoys remittance spike, defying expectations in March 2025

In March 2025, Kyrgyzstan saw a significant increase in remittances, with a total of $294.5 million received from abroad. This marks a 19.4 percent rise compared to the previous month, with Russia continuing to be the largest contributor. The rise in remittances highlights the ongoing importance of international financial support for the country’s economy.

