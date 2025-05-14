Italian company Prosol Spa to build feed yeast plant in North Kazakhstan

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s North region

Prosol Spa, an Italian outfit, is set to roll up its sleeves and break ground on a feed yeast production plant in the North Kazakhstan region, right in the heart of the SEZ "Qyzyljar." The project, worth its weight in gold at 3 billion tenge ($6 million), seeks to boost livestock productivity, giving a leg up to the burgeoning dairy and meat cattle sectors. The plant is set to churn out 3,000 tons of feed yeast each year and will throw 40 jobs into the mix. The launch is planned for 2026. Local authorities have expressed support for the project, emphasizing the region's openness to investment and partnerships.

