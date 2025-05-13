EBRD downgrades Bosnia’s growth projections for 2025-26
Bosnia and Herzegovina's economy is projected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years, with growth estimates revised downward by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) due to both global and domestic pressures.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy