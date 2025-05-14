China’s CITIC Construction to launch high-capacity grain processing plant in Kazakhstan
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, met with the Chairman of CITIC Construction, Yan Jianjiang, to discuss a major investment project in grain processing. The initial focus will be on producing starch-based sugar. Kazakhstan offered full government support, including subsidies and tax incentives. Both sides emphasized the strong potential for agricultural cooperation and agreed to create a joint working group to develop the project further and explore additional opportunities.
