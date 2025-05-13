EBRD forecasts continued economic growth for Turkmenistan in 2025–2026
Photo: EBRD
Turkmenistan’s economy is poised to keep its nose to the grindstone, with a steady growth rate of 6.3 percent on the horizon for both 2025 and 2026, as reported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). With the wind in its sails from robust performance in vital sectors such as mining, construction, and services, the country’s growth outlook is still looking up, even with the stormy seas of global commodity price pressures.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy