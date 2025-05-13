EBRD forecasts continued economic growth for Turkmenistan in 2025–2026

Photo: EBRD

Turkmenistan’s economy is poised to keep its nose to the grindstone, with a steady growth rate of 6.3 percent on the horizon for both 2025 and 2026, as reported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). With the wind in its sails from robust performance in vital sectors such as mining, construction, and services, the country’s growth outlook is still looking up, even with the stormy seas of global commodity price pressures.

