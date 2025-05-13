SOCAR achieves solid growth in gas production in 4M2025

From January through April 2025, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) churned out nearly three billion cubic meters of natural gas, showing a rise of over three percent compared to the same stretch in 2024. All in all, Azerbaijan’s gas production during this stretch hit the nail on the head, coming in at almost 17 billion cubic meters.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register