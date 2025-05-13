Caspian Agro and Interfood exhibitions continue in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) have started their work in Baku, Trend reports.

Interest has been quite high since the first day of the exhibition, which will last four days.

Since this morning, local and foreign entrepreneurs, farmers, and representatives of various companies have been attending the exhibition and have the opportunity to get acquainted with the products displayed here.

The exhibition also plays the role of an open door for companies for cooperation. Here, local and foreign brands have the opportunity to introduce their products to wider and different markets.

To note, 450 companies from 31 countries are participating in this year's Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions, which cover all pavilions and the open area of ​​​​the Baku Expo Center. In addition to Azerbaijan, companies from Germany, the US, Belarus, Belgium, the UAE, China, South Korea, Palestine, Finland, Georgia, India, Jordan, Iran, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Egypt, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Greece participated in the exhibitions. National groups from Germany, Belarus, South Korea, Georgia, Italy, the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka, as well as, for the first time, Egypt, are demonstrating their agricultural and food industry products at the exhibition.

This year, for the first time, the Caspian Agro exhibition, which will last for four days, will showcase modern innovative technologies, techniques, and modern irrigation systems applied in agriculture. Participants can obtain interesting information in smart sections such as electronic agriculture, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, IT services, artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, alternative energy sources, and green agro.

This year's exhibition also represents the field of fisheries and aquaculture for the first time. The Caspian Agro exhibition is an important platform for demonstrating innovative solutions and advanced technologies that will also support the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

