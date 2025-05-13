Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain unstoppable, VP asserts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Iran's nuclear activities will not be halted and will continue along their current course, said Mohammad Eslami, Vice President of Iran and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking today during an event held at Alborz University of Medical Sciences in Iran’s Alborz Province, Eslami stated that Iran’s nuclear knowledge and direction are transparent and intended solely for peaceful purposes.

The whole world knows that Iran is not pursuing any goal beyond peaceful use of this technology, Eslami emphasized.

Despite this, he noted, Iran has been subjected to harsh sanctions related to its nuclear program.

On January 16, 2016, the JCPOA came into force between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) regarding Iran’s nuclear program. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions on Iran starting from November 2018.

By the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to pursue a strategic plan in the nuclear sector to counter the sanctions, leading to a suspension of additional steps and the Additional Protocol as per the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel