Azerbaijan strengthens climate focus with new department in foreign ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The Azerbaijani side's future position as the COP29 chair is to try to preserve the successes achieved up to COP29 against the backdrop of threats to multilateralism, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the conference "Agriculture Mobilizing Countries for the Sake of Nature" held within the framework of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition Caspian Agro in Baku.

The official noted that the process can be taken further.

"We can work to make it even more efficient. However, the main goal for us is to realize the results achieved so far, that is, to move from ambition to implementation.

At the same time, Azerbaijan itself is already determined to become an active participant in climate negotiations in the long term.

In order to be more active in this process in the future, we have already carried out some administrative institutional reforms. Thus, the Climate Diplomacy Department has been established under the Foreign Ministry. This department will ensure Azerbaijan's contribution to this process as a permanent participant in the negotiations held within the framework of international climate-related platforms in the future. Of course, following these processes, new political positions can be formed both in our economy and in our approach to climate issues," Rafiyev emphasized.

