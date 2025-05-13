Iran sets ambitious goal to deepen banking relations with regional partners

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Iran intends to enhance banking cooperation with its neighboring countries, said Mohammad Reza Farzin, the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event marking the launch of the second phase of banking cooperation between Iran and Russia in Tehran, Farzin emphasized the importance of expanding monetary and banking relations to support the country’s trade growth.

He noted that Iran has begun talks with Afghanistan on banking cooperation.

“Our banking relations with Iraq are at a favorable level, and we have also established good ties with Türkiye in this area," he added.

The second phase of banking cooperation between Iran and Russia was launched today on a trial basis. Under this phase, Russian citizens will be able to use point-of-sale terminals in Iran for purchases.

