Iran, Russia implement another plan for banking relations
The second phase of the Shetab-Mir banking link has launched, allowing Russian citizens to use Mir Pay in Iran. This move aims to boost trade and tourism between the two nations. Full implementation is expected in December of this year, following the first phase, which allowed Iranians to withdraw rubles in Russia.
