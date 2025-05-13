LuLu Group targets Kazakhstan for stronger regional distribution and agri-export ties
Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan
During the official visit of the Crown Prince of the UAE to Kazakhstan, a meeting took place between Kazakhstan’s trade and agriculture ministers and LuLu Group's Chairman, Yusuf Ali Musalliam Wittil Abdul Kader. LuLu Group, operating over 280 hypermarkets globally, expressed interest in collaborating with Kazakh producers.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy