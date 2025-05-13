LuLu Group targets Kazakhstan for stronger regional distribution and agri-export ties

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan

During the official visit of the Crown Prince of the UAE to Kazakhstan, a meeting took place between Kazakhstan’s trade and agriculture ministers and LuLu Group's Chairman, Yusuf Ali Musalliam Wittil Abdul Kader. LuLu Group, operating over 280 hypermarkets globally, expressed interest in collaborating with Kazakh producers.

