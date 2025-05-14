KazTransOil sets new record for energy efficiency in oil transportation

Photo: KazTransOil

KazTransOil, the big cheese of Kazakhstan's oil pipeline scene, hit the nail on the head with a record low in energy consumption - just 3.7 tons of conventional fuel per million tons of cargo per km. That's a whopping 2.4 times lower than back in 2010, proving they're really going the extra mile. This milestone is credited to sustained energy efficiency efforts, including adopting ISO 50001 and optimizing electricity and gas use. Notably, shutting down oil heating furnaces during warmer months saved over 25 million cubic meters of gas since 2022, with total financial savings of 1.9 billion tenge ($3.7 million).

