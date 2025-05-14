KazTransOil sets new record for energy efficiency in oil transportation
Photo: KazTransOil
KazTransOil, the big cheese of Kazakhstan's oil pipeline scene, hit the nail on the head with a record low in energy consumption - just 3.7 tons of conventional fuel per million tons of cargo per km. That's a whopping 2.4 times lower than back in 2010, proving they're really going the extra mile. This milestone is credited to sustained energy efficiency efforts, including adopting ISO 50001 and optimizing electricity and gas use. Notably, shutting down oil heating furnaces during warmer months saved over 25 million cubic meters of gas since 2022, with total financial savings of 1.9 billion tenge ($3.7 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy