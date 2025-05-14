Azerbaijan to prospect ferrous and non-ferrous metals geologically in its liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ Work on geological prospecting and evaluation of ferrous and non-ferrous metals is being launched in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports via the unified internet portal of public procurements.

Subsurface exploration via borehole drilling and ancillary operations will be executed in accordance with the specified service parameters.



The operations will be executed in the Galaychilar zone situated within the Aghdam and Aghdara administrative divisions, as well as in the Gizilgaya and Bina zones of the Khojavand administrative division, and in the Kohnakand zone of the Lachin administrative division.



Consequently, the Geological Exploration Agency has initiated pertinent operations in this context.



The agency projected that the aforementioned project will incur an expenditure of 194,600 manat ($114,470).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel