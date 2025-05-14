TIM International's rep spotlights AI's potential to advance agricultural sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) contributes to improving the efficiency of the agricultural sector, the head of TIM International LLC Attilio Somma said during a panel discussion on "Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the agricultural sector," Trend reports.

He made the remark at the II International Forum of Agrarian Innovations in Baku.

“With the help of AI it is possible to recognize crop diseases, identify pests, process images from insect traps and predict infestation hotspots. Computer vision and RGB NIR analysis algorithms are also used to monitor animal health and predictive maintenance of equipment,” he said.

Somma noted that the use of AI is growing strongly - in Italy and Europe, the adoption of AI algorithms has increased by more than 50 percent in various industries, but in the agricultural sector by only 20 percent.

“In this context, we have developed a platform that integrates IoT sensors to monitor irrigation, temperature and computer vision. The use of cloud technology is key: the cloud provides scalability for such solutions, especially for large projects - such as the Agropark in Azerbaijan, which has been a great success,” he said.