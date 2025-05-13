ACG field boosts input to Azerbaijan’s natural gas market in 4M2025

Azerbaijan produced nearly 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field between January and April 2025, over a 2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. During this period, the gas output hit the ground running, with nearly 10 billion cubic meters coming from the Shah Deniz field, a half billion from the Absheron field, and around 2.7 billion from the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

