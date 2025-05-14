Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz posts slight decrease in natural gas output in 4M2025

From January through April 2025, natural gas production from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field totaled nearly 10 billion cubic meters, marking a slight decline of over 1% compared to the same period in 2024. Total national gas production during this period also included output from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and Absheron fields, with SOCAR contributing nearly 2.7 billion cubic meters.

