Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz and ACG fields hit major oil and gas production milestone
As of May 1, 2025, the combined oil and gas production from the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" (ACG) and "Shah Deniz" fields has totaled nearly 656.8 million tons of oil (including condensate) and nearly 500 billion cubic meters of gas. According to data from the Ministry of Energy, ACG has contributed over 600 million tons of oil and over 200 billion cubic meters of gas.
