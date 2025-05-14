Woodside, Aramco sign agreement to explore LNG and ammonia projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Woodside Energy Ltd and Aramco have signed a non-binding collaboration agreement to explore potential global opportunities, including Aramco’s possible equity participation in and LNG offtake from Woodside’s Louisiana LNG project, Trend reports.

The agreement also includes plans to assess joint opportunities in lower-carbon ammonia, aligning with both companies' interests in energy transition and diversification.

The agreement was signed in Riyadh during the Saudi-US Investment Forum, attended by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Woodside announced a final investment decision for the Louisiana LNG project—comprising three trains with a combined capacity of 16.5 million tonnes per annum - on 29 April 2025. The company is targeting first LNG production in 2029.

The agreement follows Woodside’s earlier announcement of a deal with Stonepeak to acquire a 40% stake in the project’s infrastructure holding company.