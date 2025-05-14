Dutch LED lamp manufacturer illuminates plans for Azerbaijani market entry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ We are aiming to establish a presence in the Azerbaijani market, Wilco Verkuil, CEO of Photondancing, said in an interview with Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition ("Caspian Agro") and the 30th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition ("InterFood Azerbaijan"), Verkuil began by sharing details about his company.

"As Photondancing, we manufacture LED lamps in partnership with the Grow Group corporation, a sales company with an extensive customer base.

This is my first visit to Azerbaijan; we hope to find new customers here. We are looking to expand our reach and bring our products to new markets through Grow Group.

We are open to collaborating with both Azerbaijani companies and those from other countries,” he said.

