Kazakhstan, China form strategic green tech partnership to tackle environmental crisis
Photo: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A strategic agreement between the National Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects (NCGTIP) and the China-Eurasian Business Council (CEBC) was signed in Shenzhen to attract Chinese investments in environmental projects in Kazakhstan. The agreement focuses on green technology transfer, sustainable solutions, and pilot initiatives.
