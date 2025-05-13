Kazakhstan, China form strategic green tech partnership to tackle environmental crisis

Photo: Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan

A strategic agreement between the National Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects (NCGTIP) and the China-Eurasian Business Council (CEBC) was signed in Shenzhen to attract Chinese investments in environmental projects in Kazakhstan. The agreement focuses on green technology transfer, sustainable solutions, and pilot initiatives.

