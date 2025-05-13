Court schedules next hearing on Ruben Vardanyan’s ongoing case

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ The trial of Ruben Vardanyan, an Armenian citizen accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, continued on May 13, Trend reports.

The open court session, held at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev, with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (alternate judge Gunel Samedova), ensured that the defendant was provided with an interpreter in his native language (Russian) and with a lawyer of his choice for his defense.

Before the hearing, Judge Zeynal Agayev explained the legal rights and responsibilities of the victims attending the court session for the first time, introducing them to the composition of the court, interpreters, clerks, state prosecutors, and other participants.

The next court session is scheduled for May 20.

Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under multiple articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including Articles 100.1, 100.2 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression), 107 (deportation and forced displacement of the population), 109 (persecution), 110 (forcible disappearance of persons), 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law), 113 (torture), 114.1 (mercenary activity), 115.2 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare), 116.0.1, 116.0.2, 116.0.10, 116.0.11, 116.0.16, 116.0.18 (violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict), 120.2.1, 120.2.3, 120.2.4, 120.2.7, 120.2.11, 120.2.12 (intentional murder), 29.120.2.1, 29.120.2.3, 29.120.2.4, 29.120.2.7, 29.120.2.11, 29.120.2.12 (attempted intentional murder), 192.3.1 (illegal entrepreneurship), 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4 (terrorism), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 218.1, 218.2 (creation of a criminal group), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of firearms, ammunition, explosives, and devices), 270-1.2, 270-1.4 (acts threatening aviation safety), 278.1 (forcible seizure or retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state), 279.1, 279.2, 279.3 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law), and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan).