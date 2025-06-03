Azerbaijani flag flutters brightly over Canada's Saskatoon on Independence Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A ceremony to raise the Azerbaijani flag has been held in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The ceremony was organized by the Azerbaijani Union in Saskatchewan.

The event was attended by members of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly - Ken Cheveldeyoff from the Saskatoon Willowgrove constituency and Hugh Gordon from the Saskatoon Silverspring constituency, as well as Bev Dubois, a member of the City Council for Ward 9, and Senos Timon, a member of the 2nd constituency, as well as representatives of the local Azerbaijani community.

Azerbaijan's tricolor flag was raised to the sky to the sounds of the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Canada.

The speakers congratulated Canadian Azerbaijanis on this significant day and expressed gratitude to our compatriots for their contributions to the cultural diversity of the province.

