Azerbaijan's earnings from natural gas export to Italy hit new heights in 1Q2025

In 1Q2025, Azerbaijan exported 2.29 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy, generating $1.19 billion in revenue. This marked an increase of 652 million cubic meters, or 39.8 percent, in volume. In value terms, exports rose by $456.6 million, or 61.7 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register