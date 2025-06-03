Azerbaijan's earnings from natural gas export to Italy hit new heights in 1Q2025
In 1Q2025, Azerbaijan exported 2.29 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy, generating $1.19 billion in revenue. This marked an increase of 652 million cubic meters, or 39.8 percent, in volume. In value terms, exports rose by $456.6 million, or 61.7 percent, compared to the same period last year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy