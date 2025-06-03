Iran’s Hormozgan ports experience boom in passenger vehicle movement
Car transit through Iran’s Hormozgan Province western ports increased slightly, with around 34,000 passenger vehicles passing through to Iraq and Central Asia. Additionally, about 66,000 tons of oil and non-oil goods were transported via these ports, highlighting their growing role in regional trade.
