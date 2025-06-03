Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 hits off coast of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 has occurred off the coast of Türkiye, The Turkish Interior Ministry's Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea, 10.43 km from the Marmaris district of Mugla province. The earthquake source was located at a depth of 67.91 km.

Mugla Governor Idris Akbiyik said 34 people were injured after jumping from heights in panic following the earthquake.

He added that as a result of the incident, cracks appeared in two buildings in Marmaris.