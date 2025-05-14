North Macedonia's GDP growth slows, economic projections revised down
North Macedonia's economy has shown moderate improvement in 2024, with a projected growth rate of 2.8 per cent, up from 2.1 per cent in 2023, according to the latest outlook from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy