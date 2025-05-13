Azerbaijan's gas exports to Türkiye decline in 4M20254m

Azerbaijan's gas exports to Türkiye saw a slight decrease in the first four months of 2025, amounting to 3.1 billion cubic meters, down by about 3% compared to the previous year. The country produced a total of 16.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas during this period.

