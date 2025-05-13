Uzbekistan moves to abolish double customs duty on certain imports

Photo: Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan plans to remove double duty rates on some goods as part of a change to its customs laws. A recently passed draft law seeks to increase the nation's competitiveness in international commerce, enhance the investment climate, and harmonize domestic practices with international trade standards.

