Uzbekistan moves to abolish double customs duty on certain imports
Photo: Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan plans to remove double duty rates on some goods as part of a change to its customs laws. A recently passed draft law seeks to increase the nation's competitiveness in international commerce, enhance the investment climate, and harmonize domestic practices with international trade standards.
