Azerbaijan's gas exports to Türkiye via TANAP soar in 4M2025

Azerbaijan ramped up its gas exports to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) in early 2025, with volumes nearing 2 billion cubic meters—up from roughly 1.8 billion the previous year. Total gas production during the period approached 17 billion cubic meters, while overall exports stood at around 8 billion. Key buyers included Europe, Türkiye, and Georgia.

