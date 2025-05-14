Uzbekistan makes historic move to chair the UN Tourism Commission for Europe

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. For the first time in its history, Uzbekistan has officially submitted its candidacy for the position of Chairman of the UN Tourism Commission for Europe for the 2025-2027 term, Trend reports, citing the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan.

In support of this candidacy, a meeting was held between Aziz Abdukhakimov, Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change, and Umid Shadiev, Chairman of the Tourism Committee, with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Tashkent. The primary aim of the meeting was to discuss Uzbekistan’s nomination and rally support for the country’s bid.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that Uzbekistan’s candidacy symbolizes the nation’s ongoing tourism reforms, its active efforts to strengthen regional cooperation, and its significant contributions to fostering sustainable and inclusive tourism development.

As chairing body, Uzbekistan plans to introduce initiatives designed to promote Central Asia as a unified tourism hub, develop cross-border tourism routes, integrate digital solutions, and enhance regional dialogue within the framework of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The UN Tourism Commission for Europe consists of 41 countries from Europe, Central Asia, and West Asia. This commission plays a vital role in shaping tourism policy in the region, strengthening cooperation, and driving the advancement of sustainable and inclusive tourism practices.

The 71st meeting of the UN Tourism Commission for Europe will take place from June 4-6, 2025, in Baku, Azerbaijan, where elections for the chairmanship for the 2025-2027 term will be held.