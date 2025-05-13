Iran draws line in sand over uranium enrichment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Uranium enrichment remains one of Iran's red lines in ongoing indirect talks with the U.S., Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, said in a statement, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of Iran's Parliament on May 13, Gharibabadi stated that the enrichment process has come at a significant cost to Iran, and the country will not back down on this issue.

He further explained that during the 4th round of talks between Iran and the U.S., American officials were criticized for their contradictory positions and the sanctions imposed on Iran. Gharibabadi added that if the U.S. expects Iran to reduce uranium enrichment to zero, there is no need for further discussions from Iran's side.

The deputy minister emphasized that the indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. have not addressed regional issues, Iran's defense capabilities, or its missile program.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

