ArcelorMittal Luxembourg winds down Azerbaijan's Baku operations
ArcelorMittal Luxembourg has announced the closure of its representation in Azerbaijan, with creditors given two months to file claims. The company, active in Azerbaijan since 2010, was represented locally by Raghavelu Manyunaz. ArcelorMittal is a leading global steel manufacturer headquartered in Luxembourg.
