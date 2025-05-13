Azerbaijan's retail trade turnover elevates in 4M2025

Azerbaijan's retail trade network sold products worth 18.4 billion manat ($10.8 billion) from January to April 2025. This marks a 3.7 percent increase in retail turnover compared to the same period last year, with significant growth in non-food items. Consumers spent the most on food products, while enterprises saw the largest increase in sales.

