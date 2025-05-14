Azerbaijan to lay groundwork for residential complex in its Gubadli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The liberated territories of Azerbaijan are undergoing restoration and rebuilding in stages, Trend reports.

The initiation phase for the architectural blueprint of the second residential complex in Gubadli is currently underway.



The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts has successfully finalized the pertinent operations and executed a contractual agreement with TK Project LLC.



In accordance with the contractual agreement, the entity received a remuneration of 793,550 manat, equivalent to $466,790.

To note, the Gubadli district was occupied by Armenia on August 31, 1993.

The district was liberated during the Second Karabakh War on October 25, 2020.

