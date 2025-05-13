Kyrgyzstan's economy shows steady growth in early 2025, EBRD says

Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Kyrgyzstan’s economy continues to show strong growth in 2025, driven by sectors like industry and domestic trade. Investment levels remain high, particularly in mining, infrastructure, and housing. While external trade's contribution to growth is gradually decreasing, domestic demand, supported by remittances and rising wages, is the main driver. Inflation has risen, and foreign reserves have reached a record high. The economy is expected to continue its growth and stabilization in the coming years.

