Iran signals strategic shift with planned visit from Russian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Iran is currently being arranged, the country's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the visit will take place within the framework of the long-term relations between the two countries.

Araghchi said that consultations are currently being held by the two countries regarding the visit.

The date of the Russian president's visit to Iran hasn't yet been announced.