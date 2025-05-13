Azerbaijan's SOCAR declines oil production
Azerbaijan State Oil Company (SOCAR) produced 2.3 million tons of oil (including condensate) from January to April 2025, marking an 8% decrease compared to the same period last year. Total oil production in Azerbaijan during this period reached 9.1 million tons, with the majority coming from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields. SOCAR's daily production averaged 75,100 tons, including both crude oil and condensate.
