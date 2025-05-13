Dutch greenhouse technology firm expresses interest in expanding to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ A Dutch company specializing in greenhouse heating solutions has expressed strong interest in bringing its innovative technologies to the Azerbaijani market, Ron van Wijk, Executive Director of the Netherlands-based company Advanced Heating Technologies (AHT), told Trend.

Speaking to our agency, van Wijk said that his firm is eager to cooperate with local businesses and introduce new-generation heating systems in Azerbaijan's agriculture sector.

“I represent AHT, a Dutch company offering heating solutions for the agriculture sector, such as greenhouses, as well as for outdoor use. Our solutions are based on cutting-edge technology. We have developed a new heating tool using a very thin metal alloy—just 25 microns thick—with a special amorphous molecular structure. This enables highly efficient and effective heating,” he added.

The company official noted that AHT’s technology offers up to 40 percent energy savings.

“Moreover, this technology is resistant to wear and tear, making it a long-lasting and sustainable solution—an excellent alternative to traditional gas-based greenhouse heating.

AHT is ready to introduce the technology in Azerbaijan and is looking forward to building partnerships. We hope many entrepreneurs and company representatives in Azerbaijan will be interested in collaborating with us,” van Wijk concluded.

