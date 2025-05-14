Iran and United States unlikely to reach agreement without specific obligations - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. It will not be possible to reach an agreement in the ongoing indirect talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear program without certain commitments, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei told reporters at the 36th International Book Fair being held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, the topic of putting the brakes on Iran's nuclear program has never been on the table, and Iran has consistently underscored the need for solid security guarantees.

Baghaei said that the indirect talks between Iran and the US are being continued with full attention and on the basis of certain instructions. The Iranian side is keeping a close eye on the behavior of the other side so that it can make a decision accordingly at every stage.

"Iran's previous policy will be followed in the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the US. Iran is in contact with all parties that have an effective role in the negotiation process," he noted.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel