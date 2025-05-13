Iran keeps relations with its northern neighbors in spotlight – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. Iran keeps development of relations with neighbor countries, especially northern ones, in the spotlight, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said at a press conference held today at the Caspian Port Complex in the Bandar-e Anzali County of Gilan Province, located in northern Iran, Trend reports.

According to her, Iran's geographical location connects the Caspian Sea in the north to international waters in the south.

In this context she also pointed out importance of the corridors passing through the country, with the focus on improving the position of Amirabad port in the north of the country, and Imam Khomeini and Shahid Rajaee ports in the south.

Mohajerani said that Caspian Port Complex is intended as a communication center with neighboring countries, as well as member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

On December 25, 2023, a free trade agreement was signed between Iran and the EAEU in St. Petersburg, Russia. After the newly signed agreement comes into force, trade turnover is projected to reach $18-20 billion within five to seven years.

On March 15, 2025, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the law on a free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU to various circles in Iran for implementation.

