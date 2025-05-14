Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan and Mongolia set course for new air route in 2025

Economy Materials 14 May 2025 12:10 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Mongolian airline Hunnu Air plans to start passenger flights on the Tashkent - Ulaanbaatar route twice a week using Embraer 190 aircraft from September 2025, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports.

This preliminary decision was made during a meeting between representatives of Uzbekistan Airports and Purevjav Munkhjargal, CEO of the Mongolian airline.

In the course of the meeting, Munkhjargal emphasized that Tashkent is not only seen as a promising destination for both tourists and business travelers but also as a key transit hub. This would offer passengers from Mongolia and neighboring countries access to an expanded range of flight options.

Hunnu Air, a private airline founded in 2011, is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar. The airline operates from Chinggis Khaan International Airport and provides both domestic and international flights using ATR 72-500 and Embraer 190 aircraft.

