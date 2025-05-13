EBRD offers critical insights into Uzbekistan’s economic path for 2025/26
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has forecast a steady 6 percent GDP growth for Uzbekistan in 2025 and 2026, highlighting continued economic momentum following a strong performance in 2024. The EBRD's latest report outlines the factors driving Uzbekistan's growth, including increased investments, robust household consumption, and sectoral expansion in services, industry, and construction. Despite inflationary pressures, the country is making significant strides in fiscal consolidation and trade balance improvements.
