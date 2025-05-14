Kazakhstan’s Akmola region unlocks new gateway to Europe for grain exports
The Akmola region of Kazakhstan is enhancing its grain export efforts, aiming to expand its market presence both regionally and globally. A key step was the signing of a cooperation agreement with Estonia’s "Muuga Grain Terminal" in February, facilitating grain exports to Europe. In 2025, two Akmola enterprises exported 5,600 tons of grain to Italy, with 1,600 tons passing through Estonia.
