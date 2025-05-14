Iranian FM stresses regularly informing regional nations about nuke talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Iran regularly informs neighboring and friendly countries, including Russia and China, about the ongoing indirect talks with the US, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told reporters on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Trend reports.

“My visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar also took place within the framework of regional cooperation and ongoing indirect discussions with the US,” he noted.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

