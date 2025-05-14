UK Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan on first Central Asia trip

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. Lord Vernon Coaker, the UK Minister of State for Defense, has arrived in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

“Delighted to welcome Minister Coaker to Tashkent! His first visit to Central Asia and the first high-level visit to Uzbekistan of the new government. The UK is committed to strengthening strategic partnership with Uzbekistan,” wrote Timothy Smart, the British Ambassador to Uzbekistan, in a post on the X platform.

