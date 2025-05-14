You can now get travel insurance with the Yelo App

Yelo Bank continues to introduce innovations for the digital convenience of its customers. This new feature will be especially useful for those planning trips! To make your travels safer, you can now buy travel insurance completely online through the Yelo App. Simply go to the “More” menu in the app and fill in the required information in the “Insurance” section. This quick and easy process will help make your trip safer for everyone preparing to travel.



Purchasing travel insurance through the Yelo App offers several advantages for customers. This service allows users to conveniently and quickly obtain insurance with just a few clicks. Since the process is fully digital, it can be used at any time of day and from anywhere. The insurance document is stored electronically in the app and is always accessible. This service ensures a safer and more comfortable trip by providing financial support in unexpected situations that may arise during your journey.



In addition to travel insurance, you can also order an embassy certificate through the Yelo App. The certificate will be delivered to your address by courier within 1 business day after completing the order.



Yelo Bank will continue to offer convenient and user-friendly digital solutions to its customers. To download the Yelo App, click here: http://bit.ly/43l80Bt



