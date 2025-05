Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Tural Piriyev has been reappointed executive director of the Deposit Insurance Fund, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

Earlier he was appointed to the post of Executive Director of the Deposit Insurance Fund by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated May 14, 2020.