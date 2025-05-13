Iranian President vows no retreat from nuclear program principles in US talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Iran will never back down from its principles in ongoing indirect discussions with the US on its nuclear program, said the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Trend reports.

In a meeting with a group of Iranian parliamentarians on May 12, Pezeshkian stressed that Iran does not support or seek tensions.

He further stated that the discussions between Iran and the US are being held in full coordination with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

